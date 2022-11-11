JUST IN
This company promises to let feature phone users make UPI transactions
Union Bank of India secures second rank on IBA's EASE reforms index
Bank of Baroda increases MCLR rate by up to 15 bps across tenors
Indian govt to sell 1.55% stake in Axis Bank via offer for sale: SUUTI
Govt to exit Axis Bank with 1.55% stake sale, expects to garner Rs 4,000 cr
Dhanlaxmi appoints 3 new directors in board, paves the way for rights issue
Dhanlaxmi Bank Q2 profit jumps to Rs 16 cr on lower bad loan provisions
Indian Overseas Bank to revise rates on retail term deposits from Thursday
Bank of Maharashtra raises one-year MCLR by 10 bps for select tenor loans
Indian Overseas Bank, Bank of Maharashtra hike MCLR by up to 25 bps
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Banks
This company promises to let feature phone users make UPI transactions
Business Standard

RBI prods Indian civic bodies to issue municipal bonds for funding

India's local city governments must consider issuing municipal bonds to meet their funding requirements as the demand to ramp-up infrastructure in the Asia's third-largest economy grows

Topics
RBI | India | Reserve Bank of India

Divya Patil | Bloomberg 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

India’s local city governments must consider issuing municipal bonds to meet their funding requirements as the demand to ramp-up infrastructure in the Asia’s third-largest economy grows, according to the nation’s central bank.

The challenge for these civic bodies, many of whom are financially weak, is to ease the resource crunch, the Reserve Bank of India said in its first report on municipal finances. “A vibrant sub-sovereign debt market catering to a robust investor appetite for municipal bonds can provide an avenue for these entities to access public funds.”

Local bodies in India are among the weakest globally as they don’t have enough autonomy to levy taxes, grant exemptions or even borrow funds, making them dependent on bank loans or federal and state governments for resources.

While the federal government plans to borrow a record 14.3 trillion rupees ($177 billion) -- about a third of its expenditure -- this year, fund-raising through bond sales is less than 10% of municipals’ total borrowings, the report added.

The central bank suggested levying a tax on residents to pay bondholders, back the notes by earnings from a particular project or use a hybrid mechanism where revenues are used to service the debt. It also suggested pooled financing, where a common bond is issued by several municipal bodies to keep costs in check.

Some pick up in municipal bond issuance was seen a few years ago as Prime Minister Narendra Modi implemented various government programs aimed at building smart cities to upgrade water, sewer and drainage infrastructure. But it petered out gradually as there are challenges around transparency and governance of local bodies.

Credit rating too can play a vital role in attracting new investors by providing independent and credible assessment of the risk and prompt municipal bodies to undergo reforms, the RBI said. Listing of municipal bonds on stock exchanges can also boost trading in such debt and in turn develop the secondary market, it added.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on RBI

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 16:12 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.