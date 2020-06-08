RBI proposes major changes in securitisation norms for robust market

The Reserve Bank of India on Monday proposed major changes in norms aimed at development of a strong and robust market for the same in the country.



involves transactions where credit risk in assets are redistributed by repackaging them into tradeable securities with different risk profiles which may give various investors access to exposures which they otherwise will be unable to access directly.

The RBI said the revision in guidelines is an attempt to align the regulatory framework with the Basel guidelines on that have come into force effective January 1, 2018.



One of the salient features of the draft securitisation guidelines as compared to the existing guidelines includes, “Only transactions that result in multiple tranches of securities being issued reflecting different credit risks will be treated as securitisation transactions.” In line with the Basel-III guidelines, two capital measurement approaches have been proposed Securitisation External Ratings Based Approach (SEC-ERBA) and Securitisation Standardised Approach (SEC-SA).



The draft guidelines has prescribed a special case of securitisation, called Simple, Transparent and Comparable (STC) securitisations with clearly defined criteria and preferential capital treatment.



The definition of securitisation has been modified to allow single asset securitisations. Securitisation of exposures purchased from other lenders has been allowed, according to the revised guidelines.



“One of the key changes relates to differential treatment for Residential Mortgage Backed Securities (RMBS) compared to other securitisations in respect of prescriptions regarding minimum holding period (MHP), minimum retention requirements (MRR) and reset of credit enhancements,” the draft document said.