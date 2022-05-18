JUST IN

Expect slippages, credit cost to come down further: Bank of Baroda MD & CEO
Cost-income ratio will come down for IDFC First, says CEO Vaidyanathan
Our job is to take RuPay to everyone, says NPCI COO Praveena Rai
Missing inflation mandate is a possibility: RBI's MPC member Jayanth Varma
Home loans to be cheaper as bank has low-cost deposits: HDFC Bank chairman
Baroda BNP Paribas MF's Suresh Soni on markets and more
Richard Turrin on China's official digital currency
MFIs' qualifying asset threshold has to be lowered, says Alok Misra
Spike in credit demand from corporate, RAM segments: Indian Bank MD & CEO
IFC will continue to raise annual India investments: South Asia Director
You are here: Home » Finance » Q&A

CCI approves deal for selling stakes in Magma General Insurance Company

Business Standard

'RBI rate hike was moderate as CRR was also raised': Ashima Goyal

Monetary policy committee says decision to cut repo rate was at the correct time.

Topics
RBI | monetary policy committee | Ashima Goyal

Manojit Saha 

Ashima Goyal, a member of the Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy committee (MPC), has said the withdrawal of the ultra-accommodative monetary policy will continue though its pace will depend on data. In a surprise move two weeks ago, the MPC met unscheduled and decided to increase the repo rate by 40 bps to 4.4 per cent.

It also hiked the Cash Reserve Ratio by 50 bps to 4.5 per cent. What follows is an edited e-mail interview Goyal gave to Manojit Saha. In the minutes (of MPC’s meeting) you said, “In view of a reasonable recovery and the sharp rise in ...

Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on RBI

First Published: Wed, May 18 2022. 21:44 IST

`
.