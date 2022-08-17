RBI releases discussion paper on charges in payment systems

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday released a discussion paper on “Charges in Payment Systems” for public feedback. "Feedback may be provided in respect of questions raised therein, including other relevant suggestions, through email on or before October 3, 2022," said in a statement.

"The focus of RBI’s initiatives in the has been to ease frictions that may arise from systemic, procedural or revenue related issues. While there are many intermediaries in the payments transaction chain, consumer complaints are generally about high and non-transparent charges. Charges for payment services should be reasonable and competitively determined for users while also providing optimal revenue stream for the intermediaries. To ensure this balance, it was considered useful to carry out a comprehensive review of the various charges levied in the by highlighting different dimensions and seeking stakeholder feedback," stated the discussion paper.

The discussion paper covers all aspects relating to charges in [such as Immediate Payment Service (IMPS), National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) system, Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) system and Unified Payments Interface (UPI)] and various payment instruments [such as debit cards, credit cards and Prepaid Payment Instruments (PPIs)], etc.



The feedback received would be used to guide policies and intervention strategies, said .