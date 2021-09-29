RBI removes Indian Overseas Bank from Prompt Corrective Action framework

Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday announced removal of (PCA) restrictions on (IOB). This decision gives the bank more freedom for lending, especially to corporations and grow the network, subject to presribed norms.

It has been decided that is taken out of the PCA restrictions subject to certain conditions and continuous monitoring, said the banking regulator. said IOB was not in breach of PCA parameters as per its March quarter earnings.

"The bank has provided a written commitment that it would comply with the norms of Minimum Regulatory Capital, Net NPA and Leverage ratio on an ongoing basis and has apprised the of the structural and systemic improvements that it has put in place which would help the bank in continuing to meet these commitments," said

IOB is being tipped as a privatisation candidate. In 2021, RBI has also removed PCA restrictions on IDBI Bank and UCO Bank.