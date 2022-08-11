JUST IN
RBI guidelines may lead to high compliance cost for digital lending apps
Lower bad loans push PSU banks' profitability in June quarter: Analysis
J&K Bank aims to achieve business of Rs 4 tn in next 5 years: CEO
Six merchant bankers in fray for HZL stake sale; presentation on Friday
Bank credit grows 14.5% YoY as on July 29, deposits grow 9.1%: RBI data
Surge in demand, falling liquidity to lead to credit tightening: Report
Dhanlaxmi Bank's Rs 127-cr rights issue hits fresh roadblock at boardroom
SBI, Bank of Baroda may look to raise Rs 8,000 cr through bond sale
RBI cancels Rupee Co-operative's licence; lender to cease business Sep 22
RBI issues digital lending norms, reserves space for regulated entities
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Banks
State finances: Why FPIs need a reality check before they loosen the purse
Business Standard

RBI guidelines may lead to high compliance cost for digital lending apps

Industry associations are likely to approach the RBI to weed out any interpretational ambiguity

Topics
digital lending | lending | finance sector

Subrata Panda & Peerzada Abrar  |  Mumbai/Bengaluru 

lending
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

The fintech universe is looking positively at the digital lending framework brought in by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) because the strict norms are likely to address the problem of illegal entities lending to economically weak people.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR
Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on digital lending

First Published: Thu, August 11 2022. 23:15 IST

`
.