RBI's policy decisions been in right direction, says Ashima Goyal

-
ALSO READ
How will the RBI's repo rate hike impact your home loan?
Impact of RBI's repo rate hike on borrowers, investors and the economy
How does MPC function and what is its mandate?
MPC hikes repo rate by 50 bps to 5.40%; Covid-era cuts reversed entirely
MPC rate hikes likely to continue till CPI inflation recedes below 6%
-
The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) policy decisions to tame headline inflation has been in the right direction as it has approached the inflation originating from food price shocks pragmatically, said Ashima Goyal, external member of the monetary policy committee (MPC) that decides on the policy rates.
India’s retail inflation has been above the RBI’s upper tolerance limit of 6 per cent for eight consecutive months. In August, the retail inflation inched up to 7 per cent from 6.71 per cent in July driven by higher food prices, putting pressure on the central bank to further increase policy rates later this month.
In a working paper on “What drives inflation? Demand or Supply”, authors Goyal and Abhishek Kumar have argued that inflation shock is still a predominantly supply shock — originating and operating through food inflation. Central banks need to respond to such inflation under an inflation targeting regime, which leads to a permanent change effect on output, the paper stated.
According to the authors, inflation originates as a supply shock but becomes more demand-driven in the medium run due to the lagged effect of interest rate tightening that may be reducing supply more than it reduces demand. “Excess tightening would not improve credibility if excess demand due to supply-side deterioration causes inflation,” they said.
The six-member MPC has raised the policy repo rate by 140 basis points since May to bring down headline inflation. The RBI has been given an inflation targeting mandate, wherein they have an inflation target of 4 per cent with the upper tolerance level of 6 per cent and the lower tolerance level of 2 per cent.
According to RBI forecasts at its review in August, CPI inflation is seen at 6.4 per cent in October-December and 5.8 per cent in January-March, before falling to 5 per cent in the first quarter of the next fiscal year.
In the April monetary policy, after tensions in east Europe resulted in a rise in inflation globally as well in the country, the MPC did not move to hike rates. It, instead, unanimously decided to remain accommodative while focusing on withdrawal of accommodation to ensure that inflation remains within the target going forward, while supporting growth. In the sequence of priorities, however, it put inflation before growth.
Though the key policy rates were not touched, the central bank was mindful that the time had come for short-term rates to inch up. As a result, the RBI deployed the Standing Deposit Facility.
A month later, in a surprise move, the MPC unanimously decided to increase the repo rate by 40 bps in an off-cycle meeting, citing inflation concern, the first repo rate hike in 45 months. Subsequently, the MPC has increased twice in as many meetings to bring down inflation.
In the August monetary policy, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das had said that consumer price inflation had peaked and was expected to moderate going forward. Early this month, Das had reiterated that India’s consumer price inflation would moderate in the coming months, even though some of the monthly prints may be “bumpy”. The expectation is inflation will moderate in the second half of this year, and then move within the tolerance band in the fourth quarter of this year and then move to even lower levels in the first quarter of the financial year 2023-24, he had said.
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Mon, September 12 2022. 18:31 IST