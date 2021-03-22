RBI sets up external advisory committee for evaluating banking applications

-
ALSO READ
5 opt out of race for RBI deputy governor's post
RBI Monetary policy LIVE: FY21 GDP contraction outlook revised to 7.5%
RBI Monetary Policy: Rate sensitive sectors may have been disappointed
LIVE: RBI says will undo damage inflicted on economy by Covid-19 in FY21-22
RBI's monetary and Centre's fiscal policy are moving hand-in-glove
-
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday set up an external advisory committee for evaluating applications for universal banks and small finance banks.
The committee set up by RBI has five members with Shyamala Gopinathan, former deputy governor, RBI as the chairperson. Other members include Revathy Iyer, director, central board, RBI, B Mahapatra, former executive director, National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). TN Manoharan, former chairman, Canara Bank, and Hemant G. Contractor, former MD, State Bank of India, and former Chairman, Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority are also members of the committee.
The tenure of the committee will be for a period of three years. “The secretarial support to the committee would be provided by the Department of Regulation, RBI," the central bank said.
As per guidelines, applications for universal banks and small finance banks will be first evaluated by the RBI to ensure prima facie eligibility of the applicants, post which the committee set up by RBI will evaluate the applications.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU