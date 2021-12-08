RBI to have on-device wallets in UPI apps for small-ticket transactions

-
ALSO READ
Pocket-friendly apps to tap the creative artist you never knew you were
RBI Monetary policy LIVE: UPI-based payment products to be launched soon
Monetary policy highlights: Growth not at pre-pandemic level yet, says RBI
RBI Monetary Policy October 2021 report: 10 Key Takeaways
Monetary policy review: RBI holds rates steady, ups inflation forecast
-
The RBI reckons around 50 per cent transactions through UPI are below Rs 200. The low-ticket transactions utilise significant system capacity and resources, at times leading to customer inconvenience due to transaction failures because of issues related to connectivity.
Hence, the “on-device” wallet on UPI apps will prevent transaction failures as one will be able to keep money in the wallet and pay as and when required through the wallet, without having to rely on the banking system resources too much.
Further, the RBI has said it intends to launch a UPI-based payment product for 44 crore feature phone users. Despite best efforts, feature phone users have fallen behind when it comes to adoption of digital payments.
“Feature phone users have limited access to innovative payment products. Although feature phones have NUUP (National Unified USSD Platform) as an option for availing basic payment services using the short code of *99#, the same has not picked up”, the RBI said on Wednesday.
In the first cohort of RBI Regulatory Sandbox, some innovators had successfully demonstrated their solutions for feature phone payments, under the theme of ‘Retail Payments’. These products, coupled with other complimentary solutions, will facilitate UPI-based digital payment solutions on feature phones to promote wider digitisation, the RBI said.
The RBI has also enhanced the transaction limit for retail participation in initial public offerings (IPO) and RBI’s retail direct scheme, which allows for investment in G-secs, from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 5 lakh.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor