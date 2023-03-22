JUST IN
RBI to start new data centre, governor stresses on tech, cybersecurity role
Surge in bank credit offtake leads to three-fold jump in CD issuance
Business Standard

RBI to start new data centre, governor stresses on tech, cybersecurity role

Shaktikanta Das lays foundation of the new greenfield data centre and enterprise computing and cybersecurity training institute in Bhubaneshwar

Topics
RBI | Shaktikanta Das | cybersecurity

BS Reporter  |  Mumbai 

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

Reserve Bank of India governor Shaktikanta Das on Wednesday laid the foundation stone of a new greenfield data centre and enterprise computing and cybersecurity training institute of the central bank in Bhubaneshwar.

The new centre, spread over 18.55 acres, will look after the emerging requirements of the RBI and the financial sector, the central bank said via press release.

“The Governor in his remarks acknowledged the critical role played by technology in supporting the activities of the financial sector and the RBI over the years and recently, in facilitating a robust recovery from the pandemic,” the RBI said.

Das highlighted the need to augment the RBI’s existing computing infrastructure and to support the same through cutting edge facilities for research in areas such as central banking, technology and cybersecurity.

First Published: Wed, March 22 2023. 18:26 IST

