Business Standard

Reserve Bank partially relaxes restrictions on SBM Bank up to March 15

Last week, the central bank had asked SBM to stop all transactions under the liberalised remittance scheme (LRS) until further notice

Topics
SBM | RBI

Reuters  |  BENGALURU 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

BENGALURU (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Tuesday it had decided to partially relax the restrictions on SBM Bank (India) up to March 15, by allowing ATM and point-of-sale transactions on internationally active debit cards issued by the bank.

Last week, the central bank had asked SBM to stop all transactions under the liberalised remittance scheme (LRS) until further notice.

 

(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Read our full coverage on SBM

First Published: Tue, January 31 2023. 17:57 IST

