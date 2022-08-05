JUST IN
Rise in cash in circulation for April-July stands at Rs 50,800 cr: RBI data
Rupee drops 17 paise to close at 79.3 against dollar amid US-China tensions
Rupee weakens 1% in two days as renewed talks of 'hawkish' Fed boost dollar
Rupee tumbles as Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan visit sparks US-China tension
Top headlines: IndiGo Q1 net loss narrows; rupee plummets 68 paise
Rupee plummets 68 paise at 79.21 against USD as macro data disappoints
Rupee depreciates 27 paise to 78.80 against US dollar in early trade
Rupee jumps 53 paise to close at one-month high of 78.53 on FII inflows
Rupee back to 78 levels vs dollar as FPIs return to Indian markets
Rupee rises by 22 paise to close at 79.02 against USD as oil prices decline
You are here: Home » Finance » Money & Forex Markets » News
Call grows among market participants for shift in RBI's stance to neutral
Business Standard

Rupee tipped to open higher as oil slips to 5-month low; RBI policy eyed

The Indian rupee is expected to strengthen against the U.S. dollar at open on Friday as oil prices extended their recent slide to slip to their lowest since February

Topics
Indian rupee | RBI Policy | Russia Ukraine Conflict

Reuters  |  MUMBAI 

Rupee (Photo: Bloomberg)
(Photo: Bloomberg)

MUMBAI (Reuters) - The Indian rupee is expected to strengthen against the U.S. dollar at open on Friday as oil prices extended their recent slide to slip to their lowest since February.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) policy decision will set the intraday direction for the rupee, traders said.

The rupee will likely open at 79.15-79.20 per dollar, up from 79.47 in the previous session.

Brent crude on Thursday fell 2.8%, taking its losses this month to over 14%. Oil prices have come under pressure amid concerns over demand, pushing Brent crude to its lowest since before Russia's February invasion of Ukraine.

"The ongoing correction in oil prices will be a major relief for the rupee. Specially right now, when worries over the trade deficit are significant," a trader at a private sector bank said.

"Oil will help rupee to open higher and from there it will be down to what the RBI does."

India's central bank is widely expected to increase the key interest rate. Economists polled by Reuters https://www.reuters.com/world/india/rbi-raise-rates-august-no-consensus-size-hike-2022-08-02 expect the hike to be between 25 basis points and 50 basis points.

Traders reckon that a smaller rate hike will put the rupee under pressure considering the recent hawkish rhetoric from U.S. Federal Reserve officials.

Asian currencies were mostly higher on Friday, tracking the dollar index's decline https://www.reuters.com/markets/us/dollar-backfoot-ahead-key-us-jobs-data-2022-08-05 to below 106. The U.S. monthly jobs report due on Friday will be keenly watched to assess how the U.S. labour market is faring and to gauge the outlook on the pace of future Fed rate hikes.

KEY INDICATORS:

* One-month non-deliverable rupee forward at 79.36; onshore one-month forward premium at 20.06 paisa

* USD/INR NSE August futures closed at 79.54 on Thursday; August OTC premium at 14.5 paisa

* Dollar index up at 105.85 after slipping 0.8% in the previous session

* Brent crude futures up 0.4% at $94.5 per barrel after falling 2.8% on Thursday

* Ten-year U.S. note yield at 2.69%, India 10-yr bond yield at 7.16%

* SGX Nifty nearest-month futures up 0.3% at 17,455

* Foreign investors bought net 14.8 billion rupees worth of Indian shares on Aug. 3, according to BSE data

 

(Reporting by Nimesh Vora; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on Indian rupee

First Published: Fri, August 05 2022. 08:43 IST

`
.