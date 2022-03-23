SBI group gets RBI nod to increase stake in ICICI Bank to 9.99%

The (RBI) has approved SBI Mutual Fund, along with other SBI group companies, to hold a 9.99% stake in – the country’s second largest lender.

“(ICICI) Bank has today received a copy of letter dated March 23, 2022 addressed to SBIFML [SBI Mutual Fund] that it has accorded its approval to SBIFML together with all other group entities of SBI group for acquiring upto 9.99% of the paid-up equity capital of the Bank,” said in a communication to the exchanges.

At the end of the December quarter, had 5.72% stake in .

“In its letter, has advised SBIFML to ensure that the total shareholding of the SBI group entities in the Bank remains below 10% of the paid up equity capital of the Bank at all times,” ICICI Bank further said adding that the approval to is valid for a period of one year that is up to March 22, 2023.

Last year the banking regulator accepted a set recommendation of an Internal Working Group (IWG) which was formed to review ownership guidelines and corporate structure for Indian private sector . Among others, allowed financial institutions, supranational institutions, public sector undertakings to have 15% stake in private sector .

However, the central bank clarified that prior approval from the regulator is required by such an entity to pick up more than 5% stake in a private sector bank.