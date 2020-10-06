SBI looking to hive off Yono into separate subsidiary, says Rajnish Kumar

-
ALSO READ
YONO biggest start-up by a legacy bank, worth over $40 bn: SBI chairman
SBI chairman Rajnish Kumar's YONO app target isn't overblown: Experts
SBI to turn YONO platform into financial services platform: Rajnish Kumar
SBI rolls out slew of offers for retail customers ahead of festive season
Not offering any emergency loan through YONO platform, clarifies SBI
-
The country's largest lender State Bank of India is actively looking to hive off its digital platform Yono into a separate subsidiary, its chairman Rajnish Kumar said.
Yono or You Only Need One App is the lender's integrated banking platform.
"There is very serious thinking going on and we are in discussions with all our partners to hive it (Yono) off as a separate subsidiary," Kumar said at a banking and finance conference, Sibos 2020, organised by the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunications (SWIFT).
He said once Yono becomes an independent entity then even SBI would become its user or one of the users.
However, he added, the discussions are at an early stage and the valuation of Yono has also not been done so far.
Recently, Kumar had said Yono could have a valuation of around USD 40 billion.
"The statement (on valuation of Yono) which I made was that if I look at valuations of all the start-ups and compare then definitely Yono should not be less than USD 40 billion. As of now we have not done any valuation exercise but that is what I believe is the potential," Kumar said.
Launched three years ago, Yono has 26 million registered users. It witnesses 5.5 million logins per day along with over 4,000 daily disbursals of personal loans, 16,000 Yono Krishi Agri Gold loans.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU