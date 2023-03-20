JUST IN
Business Standard

SBI Mutual Fund buys over 4.7 mn shares of HDFC AMC for Rs 757 cr

The shares were acquired at an average price of Rs 1,600 apiece, taking the aggregate value at Rs 757.40 crore

Topics
SBI Mutual Fund | HDFC | HDFC AMC

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

SBI MF's Rs 7,000-cr IPO likely early FY23; eyes valuations of Rs 70,000 cr

SBI Mutual Fund on Monday bought 47.33 lakh shares of HDFC AMC for Rs 757 crore through an open market transaction.

According to the bulk deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE), SBI Mutual Fund purchased 47,33,788 shares of the company.

The shares were acquired at an average price of Rs 1,600 apiece, taking the aggregate value at Rs 757.40 crore.

On Monday, shares of HDFC AMC closed 0.17 per cent higher at Rs 1,681 per scrip on the NSE.

In a separate bulk deal, Shrem Infra Structure Pvt Ltd offloaded shares in Shrem InvIT for Rs 178 crore through an open market transaction.

Shrem Infra Structure Pvt Ltd is the sponsor of Shrem InvIT (Shrem Infrastructure Investment Trust).

Shrem Infra Structure sold 1.56 crore shares at an average price of Rs 114 per piece, taking the transaction value at Rs 177.84 crore, as per the data available with the NSE.

Rohit Kapadia and Kairus Shavak Dadachanji A/C Non-Discretionary were the buyers of the shares.

Shares of Shrem InvIT zoomed 8.99 per cent higher to close at Rs 114 on NSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, March 20 2023. 21:55 IST

`
