SBI Mutual Fund buys over 4.7 mn shares of HDFC AMC for Rs 757 cr

-
ALSO READ
Tata in talks to buy majority stake in UTI AMC from 4 PSU finance entities
SBI MF schemes buy 2.2% stake worth Rs 757 cr in HDFC AMC in open market
Gujarat govt paid Rs 12,757 crore in power subsidy to farmers in two years
Not part of any negotiations': UTI AMC on Tata acquisition reports
SBI Q2 PAT may rise up to 98% QoQ, asset quality could improve: Analysts
-
SBI Mutual Fund on Monday bought 47.33 lakh shares of HDFC AMC for Rs 757 crore through an open market transaction.
According to the bulk deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE), SBI Mutual Fund purchased 47,33,788 shares of the company.
The shares were acquired at an average price of Rs 1,600 apiece, taking the aggregate value at Rs 757.40 crore.
On Monday, shares of HDFC AMC closed 0.17 per cent higher at Rs 1,681 per scrip on the NSE.
In a separate bulk deal, Shrem Infra Structure Pvt Ltd offloaded shares in Shrem InvIT for Rs 178 crore through an open market transaction.
Shrem Infra Structure Pvt Ltd is the sponsor of Shrem InvIT (Shrem Infrastructure Investment Trust).
Shrem Infra Structure sold 1.56 crore shares at an average price of Rs 114 per piece, taking the transaction value at Rs 177.84 crore, as per the data available with the NSE.
Rohit Kapadia and Kairus Shavak Dadachanji A/C Non-Discretionary were the buyers of the shares.
Shares of Shrem InvIT zoomed 8.99 per cent higher to close at Rs 114 on NSE.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, March 20 2023. 21:55 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU