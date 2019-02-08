SBI reduces home loan interest rate by 5 basis points

State Bank of India on Friday reduced home loan interest rate by 5 basis points.

The bank will cut interest rates for all home loans up to Rs 30 lakh.

"As the nation’s largest lender, we have always kept customer interests at the centre,” said SBI chairman Rajnish Kumar.

SBI has the highest market share of the home loans market and it is only appropriate that we empower the large lower and middle class segment by transmitting the rate cut announced by the RBI, he said.