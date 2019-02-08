By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our Cookie Policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your Cookie Settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
SBI reduces home loan interest rate by 5 basis points
"As the nation's largest lender, we have always kept customer interests at the centre," said SBI chairman Rajnish Kumar
Reuters |
https://mybs.in/2X3gDdE
State Bank of India on Friday reduced home loan interest rate by 5 basis points.
The bank will cut interest rates for all home loans up to Rs 30 lakh.
"As the nation’s largest lender, we have always kept customer interests at the centre,” said SBI chairman Rajnish Kumar.
SBI has the highest market share of the home loans market and it is only appropriate that we empower the large lower and middle class segment by transmitting the rate cut announced by the RBI, he said.
First Published: Fri, February 08 2019. 20:08 IST
