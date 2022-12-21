JUST IN
All entities providing banking service subject to same rules: RBI Dy Guv
Business Standard

SBI to facilitate rupee trade with Russia after RBI gives approval

9 Indian banks have permission to open 17 special vostro rupee accounts for overseas trade with sanctions-hit nation

sbi | Russia | RBI

Shreya Nandi  |  New Delhi 

SBI
Before the arrangement for payments with Russia, the RBI allowed SBI to start overseas trade in rupee with Mauritius and Sri Lanka.

State Bank of India (SBI) has changed its previous stance and will now facilitate rupee trade with sanctions-hit Russia, in line with its private sector peer HDFC Bank, said people aware of the matter.

First Published: Wed, December 21 2022. 17:22 IST

