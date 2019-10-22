SFB licence will be a major force multiplier: Satin Creditcare's H P Singh

Gurugram-based Satin Creditcare Network (SNN) is set to apply for a small finance bank (SFB) licence. It was badly singed as a microfinance institution during demonetisation, but has since bounced back.

SNN’s chairman and managing director, H P Singh, spoke to Raghu Mohan on the need to transform into an SFB for reasons ranging from stability in funding to hawking a wider suite, given its reach in the hinterland. Edited excerpts: Why do you want to convert into a small finance bank (SFB) from a micro-finance institution (MFI)? We are present in 330 of the 720-odd districts, ...