Shadow banking crisis: NBFCs' asset quality under stress as profit slips

While the non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) witnessed an expansion in consolidated balance sheet in FY19 and in the first half of FY20, albeit at a slower pace, all the parameters of profitability decreased in FY19, reflecting the stress in the sector in the aftermath of IL&FS going belly up and rating downgrades of a few companies, the annual report on “Trend and Progress in Banking” for FY19 by Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has revealed.

Furthermore, the asset quality of the shadow banks showed signs of stress with gross non-performing assets (GNPAs) touching 6.1 per cent ...