Over 50 entities get in-principle approval for PA license; 28 under review
Business Standard

Foreign trade in rupee no great shakes despite surge in vostro accounts

Teething troubles in exchange rate mechanism, repatriation cited as roadblocks, even as Russia, African and Gulf nations and a few others evince interest in rupee-denominated trade

Topics
trade | Rupee | RBI

Shreya Nandi  |  New Delhi 

Rupee trade

Even as several private and public sector banks have opened special rupee vostro accounts to facilitate overseas trade in the rupee, the mechanism has started off only on a brief scale, a senior government official said.

First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 21:30 IST

