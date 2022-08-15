JUST IN
SBI hikes MCLR for various tenures by 20 bps; third hike in three months
Extraordinary leader, partner and friend: Tributes to Anshu Jain
Bank of India expects 10-12% growth in advances in current fiscal
Anshu Jain, first non-European to head Deutsche Bank, passes away at 59
Bank of Maharashtra tops list of PSU lenders in Q1 loan, deposit growth
Reserve Bank directs loan recovery agents not to intimidate borrowers
RBI asks banks, regulated entities to prevent harassment by recovery agents
Despite better transmission, MCLR didn't meet expectations: RBI paper
State Bank of India moves NCLT to recover dues from Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar
RBI guidelines may lead to high compliance cost for digital lending apps
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Banks
Bank-NBFC co-lending model yet to take off as more tweaks may be needed
Business Standard

SBI hikes MCLR for various tenures by 20 bps; third hike in three months

SBI's MCLR rate for overnight to three-month has increased to 7.35 per cent from 7.15 per cent, while six-month MCLR has increased to 7.65 per cent from 7.45 per cent

Topics
State Bank of India YONO | MCLR hike | repo rate

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

state bank of india, sbi, banks, bank branch

India's biggest public sector lender, State Bank of India, on Monday hiked the marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) on loans with effect from August 15, i.e., today. The MCLR rate for overnight to three-month has increased to 7.35 per cent from 7.15 per cent, while six-month MCLR has risen to 7.65 per cent from 7.45 per cent.

Similarly, The MCLR rate for one year has gone up to 7.7 per cent, two-year to 7.9 per cent from 7.7 per cent and three years to 8 per cent from 7.8 per cent.

This comes a month after SBI increased the marginal cost of fund-based lending rates by ten basis points across various tenors.

The rate by SBI also comes days after the Reserve Bank of India this month increased the repo rate by 50 basis points, to 5.40 per cent, to tame inflation. The sharp hike in repo rate by the central bank has prompted many banks to increase the lending rates they charge on borrowings.

A week ago, HDFC Bank raised its MCLR by 5 – 10 basis points (bps) across loan tenors, with effect from August 8, while IDFC First Bank also revised its lending rate upwards by 5-15 bps across loan tenors.

Introduced in April 2016, MCLR is a formula used by banks to calculate their cost of funding and then do monthly reviews of their offerings.
Read our full coverage on State Bank of India YONO

First Published: Mon, August 15 2022. 11:47 IST

`
.