'Sufficient comfort': State-owned lenders back RBI loan restructuring norms

The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) new loan restructuring parameters for corporate accounts will help the financial sector as they aid strong companies, said executives of state-owned lenders on Tuesday.

The executives said the scheme's success will depend upon projections companies make about economic recovery.

“Everything will depend upon assumptions. Let’s suppose an airline will tell us that a good amount of passenger traffic will return by December but that may not happen because of uncertainties related to the (coronavirus) disease so the assumptions have to be solid. Similar would be the case with the hotel industry,” said the managing director and chief executive officer of a large-sized public sector bank (PSB).

The bank executive, who wished anonymously, said for some segments, such as toll road projects, where the cash flow scenario is evident the restructuring would not be a difficult task. “We will give a questionnaire to the customers and ask them to give a timeline of business recovery. The numbers will be put up before rating agencies and then the bankers will take a call,” the executive said.

He added that the has given “sufficient comfort” to banks by prescribing ratios that will ensure “good and strong companies affected by the pandemic” make use of the restructuring window and not companies with inherent stress.

The on Monday issued a circular based on the recommendations of an expert group led by veteran banker K V Kamath to outline the financial parameters to deal with 26 sectors under stress due to the coronavirus pandemic. Banks need to evaluate the restructuring proposal based on mandatory ratios including the total outstanding liabilities/adjusted tangible networth, total debt/EBITDA, Current Ratio, Debt Service Coverage Ratio, and average debt service coverage ratio. The prescribed ratios have to be maintained by March 2022.

"The financial ratios required to be followed by companies are practical and sound which is essential for good financial planning. The inclination of the to cover good companies in terms of cash flow is important to avoid any kind of asset quality review-like exercise in future for banks," MD and CEO of a mid-sized PSB, who didn't wish to be named, said.

The executive said that in the previous restructuring of loan accounts, the current ratio was kept at 1.25. The RBI has asked the banks to maintain current ratio at 1, meaning the company’s debt of one year needs to on a par with its assets.

“There may be some issues in maintaining the debt to EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) ratio in the range of 4.5-5.5. Usually restructuring is done for companies with negative EBIDTA. In this case, the EBITDA has to be positive so companies showing good financial results will be eligible,” said the executive cited above.