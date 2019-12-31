The co-lending model of NBFCs & banks may reshape credit delivery. Will it?

It is lift-off time for the co-origination of loans by banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs). If the model were to fly, it has the potential to reshape the delivery of credit — early estimates peg the annual incremental flow at Rs 25,000 crore.

But will it? The operational part was flagged off on September 21, 2018, but it is only now that the building blocks are coming into view. The reason: the greater part of this time was taken up by the principals involved to dance around issues after the blowout in shadow banking; and iron out finer aspects of the model. Just ...