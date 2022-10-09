JUST IN
The making of digital rupee: A deep dive into RBI's concept note

Establishing a CBDC issuance may come with significant fixed infrastructure costs, but subsequent marginal operating costs are likely to be very low

digital currency | Reserve Bank of India

Manojit Saha  |  Mumbai 

Cost-effectiveness of cash management using CBDC vis-à-vis physical currency provides an additional motivation for introduction of CBDC, which may be also perceived as environment-friendly

Central banks across the globe are exploring the possibility of issuing digital currency. The motivations for such an initiative vary from one country to another depending on their priorities. Business Standard takes a deep dive into the RBI's concept note, which promises "easier, faster, and cheaper” digital currency or digital rupee.

First Published: Sun, October 09 2022. 23:07 IST

