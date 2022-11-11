This company promises to let feature phone users make UPI transactions

-
ALSO READ
RBI moots 'tiered' charge on payments through UPI, seeks public feedback
Should there be charges on UPI fund transfers?
Asus launches ROG Phone 6, ROG Phone 6 Pro gaming smartphones: Details here
The case for pricing UPI transactions and what's at stake for banks
State funds to popularise digital payment appropriated by banks: PCI chief
-
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 13:00 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU