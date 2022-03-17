Turnaround czar: How Sandeep Bakhshi has transformed ICICI Bank

Sandeep Bakhshi took over as managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) of ICICI Bank at a very turbulent time.

More than the business dimension, the challenge was one of perception: the bank was seen as having poor standards of corporate governance, and the person at whom fingers were pointed was none other than the then chief executive, Chanda Kochhar. It was alleged that a company related to Videocon Group chairman Venugopal Dhoot invested Rs 64 crore in NuPower in 2010 and later the proprietorship of the company was transferred to a trust owned by Deepak Kochhar for ...