UBS Principal Capital Asia sells Axis Bank shares worth Rs 255 crore

UBS Principal Capital Asia Ltd on Friday sold Axis Bank's shares worth nearly Rs 255 crore through an open market transaction.
According to block deal data on BSE, 32.14 lakh scrips were offloaded at an average price of Rs 793.1 apiece. This translates to a total deal value of Rs 254.9 crore.
In a separate transaction, Societe Generale purchased the shares at the same price.
On BSE, shares of Axis Bank ended 1.74 per cent lower at Rs 798.2.
