Karur Vysya Bank cuts base rate, benchmark prime lending rate

-
ALSO READ
Karur Vysya Bank Q1 net profit rises marginally to Rs 109 cr
Karur Vysya Bank donates Rs 1 cr to TN State Disaster Management Authority
State Bank of India to cut base rate by 5 bps to 7.45%, also reduce PLR
Amazon plans to step up e-payments, financial services in India
Karur Vysya Bank fourth quarter net profit rises 23% to Rs 104 crore
-
Private sector lender Karur Vysya Bank on Thursday said it has cut the base rate and the benchmark prime lending rate to 8 per cent and 13 per cent, respectively, effective Friday.
"We advise that base rate and BPLR of the bank would be revised with effect from September 24, 2021," Karur Vysya Bank said in a regulatory filing.
Both the rates have been slashed by 0.45 per cent each.
Base rate is the minimum rate, below which banks are not allowed to lend to its customers.
BPLR is applicable only for existing customers and is not applicable for fresh lending.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU