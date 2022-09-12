Ujjivan SFB launches QIP at floor price of Rs 21.93 ahead of merger

-
ALSO READ
Ujjivan Small Fin Bank raises interest rate on fixed deposits by up to 1.5%
AU SFB launches QIP to raise Rs 2.5k cr; sets floor price at Rs 590.8/share
LIC IPO: QIB portion including banks, MFs fully subscribed on last day
Equitas Holdings, Equitas SFB gain on board approval for merger plan
RBI gives no-objection for merger of Equitas SFB, Equitas Holdings
-
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank (SFB) on Monday launched its QIP (Qualified Institutional Placement) with a floor price of Rs 21.93 per share to meet the regulatory requirement ahead of merger with its parent company.
In February this year, the lender had informed raising of up to Rs 600 crore by issuing shares to qualified institutional buyers in order to meet the regulatory requirements for amalgamation with its parent firm Ujjivan Financial Services.
The Merger and Placement Committee of the board has, at its meeting held on September 12, 2022, passed resolutions for authorising the opening of the issue today and approved the floor price for the issue at Rs 21.93 per equity share, Ujjivan SFB said in a regulatory filing.
Floor price refers to the minimum price in a share issuance programme.
Ujjivan SFB said a meeting of the Merger and Placement Committee of the board is scheduled to be held on September 15, 2022 to consider and approve the issue price, including any discount.
An amalgamation scheme between the bank and its promoter Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd (USFL) was passed by their respective boards of directors, shareholders and creditors in October 2021.
The bank has already sought Sebi nod for a scheme of amalgamation to achieve the Minimum Public Shareholding (MPS).
Ujjivan SFB had said its board evaluated various methods to achieve the MPS by reducing USFL's holding in the bank from the present 83.32 per cent to 75 per cent or lower.
As per RBI guidelines on small finance banks, it is mandatory for the promoter to reduce the stake in the subsidiary to 40 per cent within five years of commencement of operations by the SFB.
Ujjivan SFB commenced operations in February 2017.
Stock of Ujjivan SFB closed at Rs 25.30 apiece on BSE, up by 5.42 per cent.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Mon, September 12 2022. 21:48 IST