JUST IN
HDFC CEO sees pickup in home loan demand in India despite rate hikes
State-owned lenders raise MCLR, month after third repo rate hike
S&P affirms State Bank of India's 'BBB-' rating on improving asset quality
Tax payments: spurt in quarter-end activity may squeeze liquidity further
Time to forge new bonds: Is corporate bond market at an inflection point?
Dhanlaxmi's governance turmoil: A saga of management-shareholder conflicts
IOB, Bank of Baroda raise MCLR rates by up to 0.10%, makes loan costly
BoI net profit down at Rs 2,221cr for FY22 on divergence in provisioning
YES Bank NPA sale challenge: Arcil-Cerberus backs out of the race
Bank credit growth hits near nine-year high of 15.5%, shows RBI data
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Banks
RBI's policy decisions been in right direction, says Ashima Goyal
Business Standard

HDFC Bank issues e-BG, AEBC appoints Sanjay Khanna as CEO, and more

This is a transformational change, and the Bank will migrate to eBG to benefit all its customers, said HDFC Bank

Topics
HDFC Bank | Nykaa | Bajaj Electricals

BS Reporter 

HDFC bank
HDFC bank

HDFC Bank has issued an electronic bank guarantee (e-BG) in partnership with National E-Governance Services Ltd (NeSL), becoming the first bank in the country to do so. e-BG has been developed in consultation with NeSL, CVC-CBI committee and IBA to simplify the process and eliminate the possibility of fraud and manipulation. e-BG will be issued on the NeSL portal through an API-based digital workflow.

Paper based; time-consuming process has been eliminated with the new electronic bank guarantees. This is a transformational change, and the Bank will migrate to eBG to benefit all its customers, the bank said in a statement on Monday. Paper-based bank guarantees took 3-5 days to complete the process of physical pick up from the bank, courier to the beneficiary, stamp it and re-verify it.

American Express Banking Corp appoints Sanjay Khanna as CEO

American Express Banking Corp (AEBC) has appointed Sanjay Khanna as the chief executive officer (CEO) and country manager, AEBC Corp., India, the company said in a statement on Monday. Previously, Khanna headed the country's executive team and was responsible for driving growth across the organisation’s consumer and commercial businesses. Now, he will be responsible for spearheading strategic and business development initiatives for the company and strengthening the company’s strategic focus in India.

Market share gains for Bajaj Electricals

The stock of Bajaj Electricals is down 4 per cent from its highs this month. YES Securities expects growth momentum in the consumer business to continue on new product launches across the categories at the premium end. This has resulted in market share increase in urban markets which has been a weak area.

Skin in the game: Growth triggers for Nykaa

The stock of FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa) is down 5 per cent from its highs in August. JM Financial has a ‘buy’ rating. It believes Nykaa is positioned well to capitalise on growth of the beauty/personal care and fashion market in India on the back of new initiatives, omnichannel presence, and house-of-brands strategy
Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on HDFC Bank

First Published: Mon, September 12 2022. 19:16 IST

`
.