Ujjivan Small Finance Bank's Company Secretary & Compliance Officer resigns

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank on Thursday said Chanchal Kumar has resigned from the position of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the bank.
In a regulatory filing, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank said Kumar resigned on January 5, 2022.
"His resignation would be effective from April 04, 2022 (close of business hours) after serving the applicable notice period. Consequently, he shall also cease to be a Key Managerial Personnel of the Bank in terms of Section 203 of the Companies Act, 2013 and other Applicable Laws," the filing said.
Kumar has mentioned in his resignation letter that he is resigning to pursue his professional aspirations outside the Bank. He has also confirmed that there is no other material reason for his resignation other than stated above, it added.
The Board of Directors of the Bank has taken note of his resignation, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank said.
Shares of Ujjivan SFB were trading at Rs 19.95 apiece on BSE, up 0.50 per cent from the previous close.
