Ukraine war, oil prices may force RBI to re-think rate hike cycle: Analysts

Of the two, soaring Brent crude prices pose a greater threat to the RBI’s dovish stance, they say. "The Union Budget and RBI’s monetary policy announcement came much before this crisis and did not factor in the impact of the crude price shock. Both, the Budget and RBI, hence took a conservative estimate of crude prices $75 per barrel. ...

The Russia-Ukraine conflict, which has extended the commodity bull-run, and likely interest rate hike by the US Federal Reserve in March may prompt the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to re-think its policy normalisation schedule, say economists.

Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.