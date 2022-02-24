Uneven economic recovery nudged MPC to continue policy support: Minutes

The (MPC) members felt that although the was resilient in the third wave of the pandemic, it, however, lost some momentum and with inflation likely to soften going forward, there was room for the monetary policy to continue with the accommodative stance and support the revival of the economy, the minutes of the meeting released on Thursday revealed.

The six-member MPC voted to keep the policy rate unchanged and continued with the accommodative stance in the February 10 meeting. But, Jayanth Verma voted against the accommodative policy stance because he felt a switch to neutral stance was long overdue and the continued harping on combating the ill effect of the pandemic has become counterproductive and deflects the focus of the MPC away from the core issue of addressing the recessionary trends that go back at least to 2019.

Governor Shaktikanta Das said: “The expected moderation in inflation trajectory over the next financial year provides room for monetary policy to remain accommodative. At the same time, economic recovery from the pandemic remains incomplete and uneven and continued support from various policies remains crucial for a sustained recovery”.

He, however, cautioned that the renewed surge in international crude oil prices requires close monitoring. "We need to remain watchful of the risks to domestic inflation arising from rise in international commodity prices due to exogenous factors including geo-political developments," Das said.

The MPC has pegged inflation at 4.5 per cent for the next fiscal year, which is well within the tolerance band of the MPC.

“Economic activity in India appears to have resiliently withstood the third wave, but messages from incoming high frequency indicators are mixed. It is prudent to assume that the recovery may have lost some momentum during Q4: 2021-22 and Q1: 2022-23. Inflation appears to be approaching an inflection point after which it is projected on a downward path through all of 2022-23," said Michael Patra, Deputy Governor, RBI.

He went on to explain that the surge in inflation is not because of excess demand rather due to supply constraints and monetary policy has a role in aligning demand with supply but not the other way round. “When inflation is driven by demand, monetary policy can stabilise inflation and growth. Monetary policy cannot play its stabilisation role when inflation is the result of supply constraints.

So central banks have a choice: either accept higher inflation for some time or be prepared to be accountable for destroying demand," he said.

Mridul Sagar, Executive Director, RBI, cautioned that the size of the gross market borrowing of the government at Rs 14.3 trillion is large hence a smooth rebalancing of liquidity assumes critical importance for inflation management. But that does not mean monetary policy should no longer support growth. “While the capex push in the latest budget will support growth, monetary policy still has a complementary role to play. Uncertainty remains on account of whether States and PSUs will keep capex high this year and whether execution will remain on track," he said.

External member Verma was of the opinion that with third wave waning, the objective of the monetary policy has to be looked at from a broader perspective than just mitigating the impact of the covid pandemic. “Monetary policy acts with lags, and it is important to set policy looking at the expected state of the economy 3-4 quarters from now and not in terms of where it is today”, he said.

Ashima Goyal, external member of the MPC, said, although the third wave of the pandemic seems to have passed with less economic cost, consumption continues at below pre-pandemic levels pointing to loss of income and demand.

Also, with unemployment remaining high, It would not be wise to create even more unemployment in order to reduce inflation, especially when inflation itself is expected to reduce towards the target. Hence, it is necessary for the MPC to continue to stimulate demand at present. But not as much as earlier, because some recovery has taken place compared to last year.

External Member Shashanka Bhide said, to strengthen the positive growth trends in the economy, the need for favourable monetary and financial conditions has remained a critical condition. Pickup in momentum of consumption and investment expenditure would require access to financial resources to both consumers and firms.

And, with inflation rates projected to be moderate and stay below the upper level of the tolerance band of the, there is a case for continuing with the accommodative stance as long as necessary to revive and sustain growth on a durable basis and continue to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on the economy, while ensuring that inflation remains within the target going forward.