Union Bank gets shareholder approval to raise up to Rs 6,800 crore

-
ALSO READ
NABARD gives sanction for proposals worth Rs 1,568 cr under Agri Infra Fund
Canara Bank raises Rs 1,012 cr by issuing Basel III compliant bonds
State Bank of India raises Rs 5,000 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds
Bank of Baroda completes IT integration of former Vijaya Bank branches
RBI pegs minimum NOF for housing finance companies at Rs 25 cr
-
Shareholders of Union Bank of India on Wednesday approved the bank's proposal for raising up to Rs 6,800 crore equity capital to fund business growth.
During the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM), the shareholders passed the special resolution with the requisite majority for raising capital through FPO (Follow-on Public Offering) /Rights or QIP (Qualified Institutional Placement) or preferential allotment, the bank said in a regulatory filing.
It would raise the fund during the current fiscal.
"In order to meet the minimum capital and leverage ratio requirements under the Basel III guidelines for the expansion of business assets and based on the estimated growth, your directors have decided to raise equity share capital up to Rs 6,800 crore," the bank had said in its EGM notice to shareholders.
The bank will utilise the raised capital for general business purposes, it said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU