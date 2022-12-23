Union Bank of India raises Rs 663 cr from AT-1 bonds under Basel-III norms

-
ALSO READ
Canara Bank raises Rs 2,000 cr by issuing Basel III compliant bonds
SBI raises Rs 4,000 crore via tier-2 bonds at cutoff rate of 7.57%
SBI to raise up to Rs 7,000 cr via Basel-III AT1 bonds on Sept 11
SBI likely to issue Rs 7,000-cr additional tier-I bonds by August-end
Canara Bank to raise up to Rs 2,000 cr via Basel-III Tier-II bonds
-
State-owned Union Bank of India on Friday said it has raised Rs 663 crore from Tier I bonds to fund business growth.
"...the bank has allotted unsecured, subordinated, non-convertible, perpetual, taxable, fully paid-up Basel III compliant Additional Tier 1 bonds (AT-1) in the nature of debentures eligible for inclusion in Tier 1 Capital," Union Bank of India said in a regulatory filing.
The bank raised Rs 663 crore in aggregate from these bonds, it said.
Under the Basel-III norms, AT-1 bonds come with loss absorbency features, meaning that in case of stress, banks can write off such investments or convert them into common equity if approved by the Reserve Bank of India.
AT-1 bonds qualify as core or equity capital.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, December 23 2022. 22:55 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU