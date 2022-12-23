JUST IN
RBI's forex reserves fall for first time in five weeks to $563.50 bn: Data
Business Standard

Union Bank of India raises Rs 663 cr from AT-1 bonds under Basel-III norms

State-owned Union Bank of India on Friday said it has raised Rs 663 crore from Tier I bonds to fund business growth

Topics
Union Bank of India | Basel III norms

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Union Bank Of India

State-owned Union Bank of India on Friday said it has raised Rs 663 crore from Tier I bonds to fund business growth.

"...the bank has allotted unsecured, subordinated, non-convertible, perpetual, taxable, fully paid-up Basel III compliant Additional Tier 1 bonds (AT-1) in the nature of debentures eligible for inclusion in Tier 1 Capital," Union Bank of India said in a regulatory filing.

The bank raised Rs 663 crore in aggregate from these bonds, it said.

Under the Basel-III norms, AT-1 bonds come with loss absorbency features, meaning that in case of stress, banks can write off such investments or convert them into common equity if approved by the Reserve Bank of India.

AT-1 bonds qualify as core or equity capital.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, December 23 2022. 22:55 IST

