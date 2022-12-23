JUST IN
Business Standard

Public sector Indian Bank ties with Honda Cars to offer financing solutions

Public sector Indian Bank has tied up with automaker Honda Cars India Ltd towards offering financing solutions to its customers, the city-headquartered bank said on Friday

Topics
public sector bank | Honda

Press Trust of India  |  Chennai 

Honda
Photo: Shutterstock

Public sector Indian Bank has tied up with automaker Honda Cars India Ltd towards offering financing solutions to its customers, the city-headquartered bank said on Friday.

This partnership would allow customers to bring home their favourite Honda vehicles through financing options provided by the bank.

"The association with Honda Cars India Ltd will allow us to provide faster financing to a large number of our customers across the country." Indian Bank retail-assets general manager Vikas Kumar said.

"We are confident that our digital loan procedure, will provide customers who want to acquire a new vehicle for themselves and family, ease and comfort at its best." he said.

The financing options would be available across 5,700 branches of the bank present in the country.

"The collaboration with Indian Bank seeks to provide all Honda customers with simple financing options, as well as best-in-class ownership experience and assistance," Honda Cars India Ltd vice-president marketing and sales Kunal Behl said.

"Honda has always looked ahead to fulfilling the demands of its customers and this partnership underlines our commitment to offering an exceptional ownership experience to our customers," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, December 23 2022. 19:07 IST

