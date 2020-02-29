Unions defer 3-day strike as banks raise pay hike offer to 15% from 12.5%

With improving wage hike offer to 15 per cent, bank employees and officers' have deferred their three-day strike scheduled in March.

"In today’s talks with Indian Banks' Association (IBA), in addition to 15 per cent increase in pay slip cost, more progress was made regarding our demands. In view of this positive development, our agitational actions and 3 days strike is deferred", United Forum Bank (UFBU) said.

Banking sector had given a call for three-day strike from March 11, 2020. The strike would have meant that would remain shut for six days in that week — including holiday on Holi and a second saturday.

C H Venkatachalam, General Secretary of All India Bank Employees Association ( AIBEA) said, one more round of bipartite talks were held in IBA office in Mumbai.

IBA team was led by Rajkiran Rai G, Chairman of the Negotiating Committee. These talks came after two day strike on January 31 and February 01, 2020,, AIBEA, which is constituent of UFBU, said.

The demand for five day a week for Banking will be taken forward by further discussions. In addition to 15 per cent offer (improvement over previous offer of 12.5 per cent), encashment of Privilege Leave at 5 days per year is also on agenda.

As for improvement in Family Pension, the matter recommended to Government, will be expedited.

IBA agreed that some improvement in the Pension would be worked out for the retirees of earlier settlements period by calculating the cost. Banker's associstion has agreed to discuss all other issues through further discussions, Venkatachalam said.

The previous wage settlement elapsed in October 2017, and a deal was reached with IBA that a new pact will be effective from November 2017. The ministry, too, had instructed that negotiations begin six months earlier from the date of expiry of the last settlement.