UPI faced downtime for several hours on Sunday due to technical glitch

Unified Payments Interface (UPI), one of the most used payments platforms in the country to make peer-to-peer (P2P) transactions and peer-to-merchant (P2M) transactions, faced downtime on Sunday for several hours due to intermittent technical glitch.

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), which operates UPI, put out a statement on their twitter handle saying, “Regret the inconvenience to users due to intermittent technical glitch. is operational now, and we are monitoring the system closely”.

Sources said, was operational after 5 PM on Sunday. There were multiple level hardware failures which is why UPI faced downtime.

Aggrieved users of UPI, who were unable to make payments through UPI, took to social media to complain about the same.

More than 100 million transactions take place on the UPI platform everyday worth thousands of crores. In December, UPI reported a record number of transactions in a month since its inception with more than 4.5 billion transactions, amounting to Rs 8.26 trillion.

In CY21, UPI had processed more than 38 billion transactions, amounting to Rs 71.59 trillion. In 2021-22 (FY22) so far, it has processed more than 31 billion transactions, surpassing the transactions processed in 2020-21 (FY21). In FY21, the platform processed around 22 billion transactions.