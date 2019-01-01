Urjit Patel wanted to quit as RBI governor months before decision: Modi

Former Reserve Bank of India governor had personally written to Prime Minister about wanting to resign, citing personal reasons, several months before stepping down from the office in December, Modi said on Tuesday.

"The governor himself requested (to resign) because of personal reasons. I am revealing for the first time, he was telling me about this for the past 6-7 months before his resignation. He gave it even in writing. He wrote to me personally," Modi told news agency ANI.

Patel resigned after a months-long tussle over policy with the government that raised concerns about the bank's independence as the next general election nears.

When asked if there was any political pressure on the governor to resign, Modi denied that was the case.