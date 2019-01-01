Urjit Patel wanted to quit as RBI governor months before decision: Modi

-
Former Reserve Bank of India governor Urjit Patel had personally written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about wanting to resign, citing personal reasons, several months before stepping down from the office in December, Modi said on Tuesday.
