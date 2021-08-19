Vietnam, India top measure of cryptocurrency adoption by individuals

-
ALSO READ
Tiger Global makes its first India cryptocurrency firm investment
Global cryptocurrency market hits $2 trillion, Bitcoin surges again
Chinese banks promise to step up cryptocurrency ban
Decoded: Here's how to tell the difference between Bitcoin and Ethereum
India will not 'shut off' all cryptocurrency, wants blockchain: Sitharaman
-
Global cryptocurrency adoption among individual investors has surged in the past year, according to crypto-analysis firm Chainalysis.
Using factors like peer-to-peer exchange trading volume and value received, Chainalysis said global crypto adoption rose some 881% in the past 12 months.
The firm sees institutional markets as crucial but aimed to highlight the countries with the greatest crypto adoption by retail investors. It focused on use cases related to transactions and individual saving, rather than trading and speculation. Top-ranked countries are Vietnam, India, Pakistan and Ukraine.
“In emerging markets, many turn to cryptocurrency to preserve their savings in the face of currency devaluation, send and receive remittances, and carry out business transactions,” Chainalysis said in the report. It added that “adoption in North America, Western Europe, and Eastern Asia over the last year has been powered largely by institutional investment.”
Interest in cryptocurrencies has surged since the onset of the pandemic, in part because of substantial gains by digital tokens like Bitcoin and Ether. The Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index has climbed about 380% in the past year.
The Chainalysis Global Crypto Adoption Index ranked 154 countries by three main metrics. China and the U.S. both dropped in the rankings, primarily because peer-to-peer trading volume declined. Last year, China ranked fourth and the U.S. sixth. This year, the U.S. is eighth and China 13th.
Chainalysis took out one factor it had used previously: number of deposits by country weighted by number of internet users. The firm found that it skewed the rankings toward countries with comparatively more decentralized finance, or DeFi, users. Instead, it’s creating a DeFi Adoption Index that it said will be available in coming weeks.
“Growing transaction volume for centralized services and the explosive growth of DeFi are driving cryptocurrency usage in the developed world and in countries that already had substantial adoption, while P2P platforms are driving new adoption in emerging markets,’ Chainalysis said, adding a key question is whether new approaches will disrupt those trends.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU