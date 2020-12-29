Why banks should spend on branches despite increased digital penetration

Veena Rao is a 35-year-old salaried bank customer who walked into one of its branches in Mumbai to restructure her home loan. “I’m not sure when I visited a bank branch last; maybe over a decade ago to get a demand draft for my university admission,” she recalled. Like Rao there are many who can’t remember when they last went to the bank branch.

Perhaps for this reason whenever a new bank outfit opens up in the neighbourhood, we wonder if there is need for one more; why banks should spend on branches. This was the question many had when DBS India Bank acquired ...