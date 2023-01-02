JUST IN
Rupee starts New Year on muted note, closes at 82.75 against dollar
Will move board for raising Rs 1,000 cr in T1 bonds: UCO Bank MD & CEO

Soma Sankara Prasad, managing director and chief executive officer of the Kolkata-based lender in an interview that he expects strong interest for the rupee trade from several nations

Manojit Saha 

Soma Sankara Prasad, BFSI Summit, MD & CEO, Uco Bank
Soma Sankara Prasad, MD & CEO, UCO Bank

UCO Bank was the first lender to have received the Reserve Bank of India’s approval to open a special Vostro account for trade in rupee. Soma Sankara Prasad, managing director and chief executive officer of the Kolkata-based lender, tells Manojit Saha in an interview that he expects strong interest for the rupee trade from several nations. Excerpts:

First Published: Mon, January 02 2023. 17:09 IST

