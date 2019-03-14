Will RBI's $5-billion swap facility be a success? Experts remain divided

After a week-long deliberation with select bankers, the Res­e­r­ve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday introduced a $5-billion swap facility for the banks to facilitate permanent liquidity support. The three-year swap will take place through an auction on March 26.

The purpose is to introduce one more liquidity management tool apart from the tried and tested open market operations (OMO), under which the central bank buys and sells bonds from the secondary market. In the auction, the RBI will accept the spot dollars for a small fee (forwards premium), and will commit to ...