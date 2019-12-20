Women's share in life insurance policies is 36% in FY19: Irdai report

Women comprise 48 per cent of India’s population but their participation in is lower than that of men. In 2018-19 (FY19), of 28.6 million policies sold by the life insurers, women have subscribed to 10.3 million, Irdai’s annual report for FY19 revealed.

The share of women in terms of number of policies is 36 per cent, higher than what it was in FY18 at 32 per cent. Similarly, share of women in the first-year premiums was 37 per cent in FY19, as against 32 per cent in FY18.



