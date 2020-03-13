After SBI, ICICI, HDFC, Axis Bank come to the rescue of troubled YES Bank

Hours after the Cabinet approved restructuring scheme for YES Bank, private lenders ICICI Bank, HDFC and came to the cash-strapped bank's rescue. While the SBI had earlier announced its decision to purchase 49 per cent shares, both and HDFC is set to invest Rs 1000 crore and will pour Rs 600 crore to pick up 60 crore shares of

The developments took place soon after Minister said that other investors are also being invited.

The in a regulatory filing said that the board has approved an equity investment of up to Rs 1000 crore in equity shares of Limited, comprising up to 100 equity shares at a price of Rs 10 per share. "This investment is likely to result in Ltd holding in excess of 5 per cent shareholding in Yes Bank," the filing said.





The in its regulatory filing said, "The board has approved to invest a sum of up to Rs 600 crore for acquiring up to 60 crore equity shares of Rs 2 each of Limited, for cash, at a premium of Rs 8 per equity share."

The announcement came as the Union Cabinet approved Yes Bank's restructuring scheme to safeguard depositors' interest and ensure a stable financial banking system.

On March 5, the RBI impo

sed a moratorium on Yes Bank, restricting withdrawals to Rs 50,000 per depositor.

Earlier this week, (SBI) had announced an investment of Rs 7,250 crore in Yes Bank through the acquisition of 725 crore shares at Rs 10 each.

The minister while briefing the media said that the Union Cabinet has approved the reconstruction scheme for Yes Bank as suggested by the Reserve Bank. Giving details about the scheme, Sitharaman said SBI will invest for 49 per cent equity in Yes Bank and other investors are also being invited adding that there will be a three year lock-in period for all the investors. However, the lock-in period for SBI would be only for the 26 per cent of the shareholding.

On March 5, the RBI imposed a moratorium on Yes Bank, restricting withdrawals to Rs 50,000 per depositor till April 3. Sitharaman said the scheme has been approved with the objective of protecting the interest of depositors and providing stability to Yes Bank as well as to the entire financial system. The moratorium on the bank will be lifted within 3 days of notification of the reconstruction scheme, while its board will be in place in 7 days.