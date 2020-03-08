Rana Kapoor, hard-driving executive who rarely said no to giving loans

When Rana Kapoor arrived for Enforcement Directorate (ED) questioning at the agency’s Ballard Estate office in Mumbai on Saturday, bespectacled and casually attired, he seemed a far cry from the hard-driving executive that made YES Bank one of India’s largest banking players since it began operations in 2003. Kapoor had worked with Rabo India Finance at the time, and was slated to only be a co-promoter director; not head the bank.

The bank had appointed Korn Ferry, an executive search firm, to find its first chief. Discussions within the promoter group finally resulted in ...