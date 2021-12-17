JUST IN
A snapshot of health insurance premium rates with Rs 1 crore sum insured
Business Standard

A snapshot of health insurance premium rates with Rs 1 crore sum insured

Here is how the health insurance premium rates with Rs 1 cr sum insured offered by companies stack up

Health Insurance

Details for 35 Years Old Male with sum insured of Rs 1 Crore

Insurer Plan Name Monthly Premium (in Rs)
Care Health Insurance Care Advantage 1020
Niva Bupa 1Cr Super Saver 916
Star Health Insurance Young Star Gold Plan 1660
Aditya Birla Capital 1 Cr Sum Insured 797
Digit Super Care Option 1748
Manipal Cigna Lifetime Health 1109
Reliance General Insurance Health Infinity (More Time) 2263
Magma HDI OneHealth Premium 2231
Edelweiss Edelweiss Health Insurance Platinum 1833
Raheja QBE 1Cr SuperSaver 591

Source: Policybazaar.com

First Published: Fri, December 17 2021. 13:39 IST

