Fund pick: HDFC Medium Term Debt Plan

- IndusInd Bank gains 5% after board finalises new MD & CEO to replace Sobti
- India's Oct unemployment rate rises to 8.5%, highest in over 3 years: CMIE
- Manufacturing PMI drops to 2-year low in October on softening demand
- Cochin Shipyard surges 6% on contract win worth Rs 3,000 crore
- Dilip Buildcon adds 3% on bagging contract for Rajkot's greenfield airport
- Indian Oil Corp slips over 4% as PBT in September quarter plunges 83% YoY
- Sugar stocks in focus; Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar, Avadh Sugar climb up to 10%
