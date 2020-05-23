A post-quarantine baby boom: Why reproductive health will be a concern

A wag once said that it’s no coincidence that Children’s Day comes exactly nine months after Valentine’s Day.

Today, in the same vein, public health researchers fear that the real impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown on India’s demographics will become apparent only after nine months. Which is why for VS Chandrashekar, CEO of Foundation for Reproductive Health Services India, or FRHS, India’s largest non-government provider of clinical family planning services and formerly known as Marie Stopes India, the exclusion of reproductive health from ...