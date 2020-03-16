Coronavirus outbreak disrupts PSB merger as banks put programmes on hold

With public sector banks scurrying to meet the April 1 deadline for merger, the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak has caused widespread disruptions in their preparations. The banks slated for merger were supposed to hold employee training sessions starting this week.

According to the banks, they have either put the sessions on hold or are opting for e-learning instead of classroom sessions. Moreover, programmes involving gatherings, like customer interface programmes, have also been put on hold. According to a senior official of Allahabad Bank, which is to be merged with Indian Bank, ...